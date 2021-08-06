Stress is quite common nowadays. People take great care of their physical fitness, but forget to take care of mental health and they have to face many issues in life owing to this. Mental health is as important as physical one. In this article, we will tell you about five key measures one can take to maintain a good mental health.

Always try to learn something new

One should always try to learn something new in life. Learning attitude will keep the mind active and the mind also stays happy because of this. Anyone can take time out for something they like and learn it. It will keep your mind healthy and active.

Important to take care of the body

It is believed that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. In such a situation, it is very important to take care of physical health as well. For physical health, you take a healthy diet, do exercise and get enough sleep. Stay away from any kind of intoxicant. All this will help in keeping your body healthy.

Spend minimum time with negative people

To keep the mind healthy, spend time with such people who are always positive. Such people are socially active and help keep negativity away from your mind.

Help others

It is said that when we help someone selflessly, it gives happiness to our minds. Always try to help others in life. It transmits positive energy in the mind and keeps stress away.

Keep the mind calm

To have a good mental health, it is very important to keep life and mind calm. By staying calm, the concentration of the mind increases and the mind becomes sharp. It changes the way we look at the troubles in life.