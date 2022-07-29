How many of you buy a product after checking its reviews? We all do! And similarly, looking at the previous work of the companies and employees before trusting them with our tasks is a legacy. Speaking of which, IMDDXB presents some insights from its illustrious resume, and you will be thrilled after reading the names.

Being an influencer marketing agency, this company has worked with great brands in a very short period of time. A few of the names include Versace, Pizzetta, DANUBE, LaMezcaleria, Vii Dubai, Inka, Boudoir, The White Room, Cozmo Yachts, Staycation, Barasti Beach, Al Jazira Farm, Better Eggs, Shisha Puffs, AAMC, 10AK, BOB’s, Hala Lashes, Hi5, Tilda, Laveq Lash, Hema Kaul, and more.

On having such prominent names on their profile, here’s what Rahul Kaul, the founder of IMDDXB, said: “We have a mix of national and international clients. It’s great to be working with such brands, and we believe that we have given our best services. Though the major brands are from Dubai, however, the clientele is not only limited to the UAE alone; our services are also spread across the world,” he added.

Asking about the company’s growth, Rahul stated, “IMDDXB was started with a vision to become the best influencer marketing agency that also covers all other social media services. And we are successfully achieving our goals.”

IMDDXB has not only worked with leading brands but also has well-known influencers in their community. Ahmed Mokbel, Ajmal Khan, Retta Adnan, Alessandra Stockler, Aya Faisal, Lama, HalaOwais, Nataly and many more. IMDDXB’s community of online creators covers every niche. Food, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health and fitness, etc. They have the right panel of influencers who can promote your brand most effectively.

Looking at these big names, we are sure you have already speculated on the level of services that IMDDXB offers. To take a closer look at how this company can help you to build and maintain a strong social media image, you can check out their Instagram or visit their website.