Located around 300km from Bhubaneswar, Talasari in Balasore district is one of the pristine beaches in Odisha that offers a perfect getaway from the hustle-bustle of city life.

Besides eucalyptus and casuarinas, the arrays of palm as well as coconut trees, which tower parallel to the shoreline here, sway rhythmically with the winds even as the waters of the sea splashing against the shore render melodious notes. Tiny red crabs playing hide-and-seek on the seabed make the natural phenomenon more serene.

The dazzling waters and sun-kissed sand at Talasari, known to be the last beach on the north-eastern coast of Odisha, magnetises its visitors for experiencing and enjoying nature at its best. It is equally captivating to sit back on the beach and watch fishermen preparing for a catch. Leisurely walks and enchanting view of sunrise and sunset on the horizon are something that an atypical beach like Talasari has on offer.

The sweet-water of the meandering Subarnarekha meeting with the saline waves of the Bay of Bengal, just seven-odd kilometres from Digha, is another attraction for tourists.

Just 10km away from Talasari is Odisha’s second largest mangrove forest, Bichitrapur. Sprawling over an area of 563 hectare, the mangrove forest is home to a host of flora and fauna including red ghost crabs, horseshoe crabs and migratory birds. The Olive Ridley sea turtles also visit this place for nesting during winters.

Boating and bird watching in the wilderness are the other major attractions of Talasari. “A boat ride into the sea, particularly to the confluence of Subarnarekha with Bay of Bengal, during high tides is a thrilling experience. The boat would take you through the canal that cuts through the mangrove forest and brings you back after an hour-long journey,” Bichitrapur Nature Camp site manager Swagat Behera told Orissa POST.

Travel enthusiast Satyajit Biswal says Talasari beach offers a perfect escape from the busy city life.

“Apart from the whistling casuarinas along the coast, the pleasant view of gentle sand dunes, mangroves nearby and small crabs emerging from tiny holes on the seabed and quickening towards the disappearing water during low tide would compel you to lose yourself in the divinity of nature. The experience of boating while watching the avian beauties here, especially in winter, is something that visitors definitely crave for. If you are a seafood lover, buy some fresh stuff from the local fishermen who can be found selling their catch near the beach between morning and afternoon,” adds Biswal, a resident of Bhubaneswar who visits the beach at least once a year.

The techie-turned-realtor says a 2.5km travel from Talasari will take you to the famous Chandaneswar temple located in Bhograi block of the district.

“An acclaimed religious and cultural hub of north Odisha, the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva witnesses a footfall of lakhs of devotees from Odisha and its neighbouring states during Chadak Mela. This apart, Bhusandeswar temple, known for its 12-foot-long and 14-foot-wide Shiva lingam, nearby is another pilgrimage site that allures tourists from far and wide,” Biswal explains.

Nature lovers can enjoy the marine drive from Talasari to Udaypur sea beach (3km). Foodies can try an array of seafood on offer near the beach.

Where to stay

Bichitrapur Nature Camp

Rissia Nature Camp

Panthanivas (Chandipur)

Panthanivas (Balasore)

How to reach

By air: The nearest airport is Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar

By train: Balasore, Jaleswar and Digha are nearest stations

By road: Buses and taxis are easily available

Prasanjeet Mohanty, OP