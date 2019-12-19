Bhubaneswar: Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle (Kolkata) A K Rai will inspect Talcher-Sunakhani Railway Section of Talcher-Bimalagarh new rail line December 22 before its commissioning.

Rai will inspect the railway lines along with Chief Administrative Officer ECoR, DRM, Khurda Road and other senior officials.

The 20-km rail line between Talcher and Sunakhani Railway Station in ongoing new rail line between Talcher and Bimalagarh has been completed and will be functional after inspection by CRS.

Rai will inspect the rail line December 22, 2019, with speed trial from Sunakhani to Talcher.

The 149-km long new rail line will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,928 crore and will pass through Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts.

It will reduce the distance from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela by more than 100 km. Now, the distance between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela via Sambalpur by rail is about 462 Km.

Commissioner, Railway Safety, will also inspect the doubling line between Jujumura and Charmal December 23 and doubling work between Deogaon and Sainthala Railway Station December 24 next.

East Coast Railway has appealed to the public of the nearby areas between Talcher and Sunakhani that experimental runs of trains will continue between the two stations even after CRS inspection and they must remain alert and stay away from track and keep their cattle/other animals away from the vicinity of track to prevent any untoward incident.