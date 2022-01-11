Kabul: The Taliban has announced that they will resume the hiring process of Afghan government employees, excluding female staffers, the media reported Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons here Monday, officials of the Taliban’s Administrative Reform Commission said that they will recruit civil servants through open competition, Khaama Press reported.

When asked about hiring female staffers, the officials said that a decision on the issue was yet to be taken and would take time.

The Commission’s head Kiramatullah Akhundzada said that they will work towards “ensuring further facilities in government administration and work for further reforms in the administrations”.