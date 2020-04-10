Jammu: Twenty-three more persons tested positive Friday in J&K as the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed the 200-mark.

“Total positive cases in J&K now 207. Jammu 39; Kashmir 168. A detailed bulletin follows shortly,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Of the 23 positive cases reported Friday, 18 are from the Kashmir division while 5 are from the Jammu division.

So far, 10 Covid-19 patients have completely recovered, while four have died. The number of active cases in J&K is 193 now.