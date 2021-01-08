Mumbai: Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the news with fans that she has wrapped up her shoot for the web show November Story.

“Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS. Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey,” she tweeted late Thursday.

Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CexzCyFL2p — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 7, 2021

She also shared her look in the film. In the pciture, she wears a serious expression and Indian wear.

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film Andhadhun, besides the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.