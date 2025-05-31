Chennaai: Director Santhakumar’s critically acclaimed romantic crime drama Rasavathi (The Alchemist), featuring actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, has now been nominated in five categories in the International competition section of the Nice International Film Festival in France.

Director Santhakumar took to his X timeline to break the happy news. He wrote, “Respect and recognition for a Tamil movie “RASAVATHI’ from FRANCE. Officially selected for the International competition in five categories. #Rasavathi.”

Respect and Recognition for a Tamil movie “RASAVATHI’ from FRANCE.

Officially selected for the International competition in 5 Categories. #Rasavathi pic.twitter.com/A6CjZeHXJi — Santhakumar (@Santhakumar_Dir) May 30, 2025

It may be recalled that Rasavathi has come in for a lot of praise in the international circuit, winning awards in several festivals across the globe.

In fact, the film fetched actor Arjun Das the award for Best Actor at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Actor Arjundas played a Siddha doctor called Sadasiva Pandiyan in the film that was selected from over 700 movie entries at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025.

Earlier, Arjun Das had won the Best Actor award for the same film from the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival – 2024.

Earlier this year, the critically acclaimed film won the award for Best Sound Design at the London International Film Festival 2025.

Sound engineer Tapas Nayak’s work in Rasavathi won the Award defeating nine other films from around the globe. The other nominees that competed with Rasavathi for that award were Nobody wants to shoot a woman, Black, Queer & Done, Perfect Meal – My dear, Let’s eat together, The Chocolate Club, Culture Vs War. Liberov, The Therapy, We will not be silenced, Dawn At Gougane Barra.

Apart from Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, the film also featured a host of actors including Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth.

The critically acclaimed film had music by SS Thaman. Interestingly, Rasavathi was the third film for which Santhakumar had joined hands with Thaman.

The film had two cinematographers in Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar. V J Sabu Joseph handled the film’s editing work. Sathish Krishnan was the dance choreographer for the film, which had art direction by Sivaraj and sound effects by Sethu. Tapas Nayak was in charge for sound mixing.