Chennai: Setting an example for the people, several movie stars, including Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamaal Haasan, voted early Tuesday soon after the voting started at 7 a.m.

Star couple Ajit Kumar and Shalini also exercised their democratic right by voting at a polling booth here. Wearing masks, they reached their polling booth about 20 minutes before the start of polling to vote early and reach home while avoiding the fan crowd.

Ajit Kumar never fails to vote in any election. In the past polls, he was seen standing in the queue to cast his vote.

Similarly, several other actors also cast their vote.

Kamal Haasan has floated the MNM party and he is contesting from Coimbatore (South) constituency.