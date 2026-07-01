New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government challenged the May 27 order of the high court, which directed the chief secretary and the director general of police/head of police force to ensure that no cow or calf got slaughtered across the state either on the eve of Bakrid May 28, or on any other day.

The high court order was based on a 1976 order, which prohibited cow slaughter in the interest of milk production and improvement of rural economy.

In its plea, the state government termed the order contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.

The Act permits the slaughter of cows aged over 10 years that are unfit for work and breeding, on the basis of a certificate issued by a competent authority.

The high court passed the order on a PIL filed by the general secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, K Surya Prasanth.

The plea sought directions that slaughter be carried out at designated places only.

The high court, however, imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves anywhere on any day in Tamil Nadu.