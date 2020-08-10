Chennai: A Special Sub-Inspector of Police Pauldurai, an accused in the brutal custodial death of a father and son in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam died due to Covid-19 early Monday, police said.

Pauldurai tested positive for coronavirus on July 24 while he was lodged at Madurai Central Prision and he was shifted to Government hospital the same day.

On Saturday, Pauldurai’s wife had petitioned to the Madurai Police Commissioner for special medical attention as his condition was worsening. He was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU).

On June 19, P.Jeyaraj and his son J.Bennicks were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time by the Sathankulam police. They were sent to judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

Jeyaraj died on June 22 night and Bennicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody, allegedly due to the police torture.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

