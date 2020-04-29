Chennai: With the total lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai coming to an end Wednesday evening, the Tamil Nadu government has announced some relaxations for these three cities.

In a statement issued here, the government said the total lockdown announced for Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai comes to an end Wednesday.

According to the government, the lockdown restrictions in these three cities will revert back to the status that were present April 26.

However, in order to enable people to purchase their essentials, the government said grocery shops will be open between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

From May 1 onwards the shops will function only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The government advised the people to maintain social distance, wear mask while going out for shopping.

With the risk of Coronavirus spread in densely populated cities, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami April 24 had ordered further tightening of lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.