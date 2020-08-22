Chennai: Tamil superstar Suriya is ready with his new film, Soorarai Pottru, and, considering that cinema halls continue to remain shut, he has opted for a digital, direct-to-home release October 30.

Soorarai Pottru, helmed by Sudha Kongara, is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

“Essaying Captain Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience,” said Suriya.

He added that he was impressed with the subject right from the start.

“The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it had to be told,” the actor said, adding that he wanted to produce the through his banner, 2D Entertainment.

Sudha Kongara shared that directing Suriya was a joy. “He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath,” the director pointed out.

The film will stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.