Mumbai: Actor Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal have joined the upcoming third season of the web series ‘Abhay’.

Tanuj and Divya will be seen portraying the characters Kabir and Harleen, respectively.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the title role is played by Kunal Khemu.

Tanuj said, “Kunal is an amazing actor and Ken Ghosh and I go back a long way as I started my journey in this industry by assisting him as a clapper boy. Divya is someone I have already worked with on other shows so joining this fabulous team of Abhay 3 was a no-brainer for me. This team has provided me the opportunity to stretch my acting chops and play a part unlike anything I have done in the past. I am excited, hopeful and cannot wait for the show to come out. I think this is going to be the best season yet”.

Divya said, “I’ve been following Abhay and am an ardent fan of the franchise. So, when I was offered to play a role in Season 3, I couldn’t handle the excitement. Talking about my character – Harleen, she is complicated and to portray her quirks on screen was both challenging and thrilling. I am grateful to Ken for including me in this universe!”

The show also features Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh, Elnaaz Nourozi, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade and it will soon premiere on ZEE5.