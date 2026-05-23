Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria proudly flaunted her best ‘roast and gravy’ yet, though her latest social media post.

Sharing a short video of her latest culinary triumph on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Tara revealed that she prepared the dish using heavy cream, mustard, white wine, tarragon, lemons, pepper, whole garlic, and smoked paprika.”

“The best roast and gravy I’ve made so far…heavy cream, mustard, white wine, tarragon, lemons, pepper, whole garlic and smoked paprika (sic),” read the text on the clip.

This is not the first time Tara has channeled her inner chef.

Back in March, she provided the netizens with a glimpse of her cozy weekend at home, comprising of cooking, laughing, chatting, and eating.

Polishing her cooking skills further, Tara tried her hand at salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles, and gherkins, shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells, along with Caesar salad, and caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs.

Publishing a couple of appetising pictures of the lavish spread on social media, Tara penned, “Weekends at home…Cooking, laughing, chatting and eating..Some new recipes I tried

– salted crisps topped with prosciutto, Parmesan, pickles and gherkins

– Lemony, garlicky, herby shrimp in a chilli butter reduction with extra parsley and chives in scallop shells

– Pangrattato & extra parm Caesar salad

– Caramelised sticky sweet and sour ribs in a cola and fennel glaze”.

Before that, the ‘Tadap’ actress turned Parsi baker as she made some fresh scones topped with clotted cream and jam.

Dropping a few photos of the delicacies on social media, she penned, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

On the professional front, Tara has been roped in to play a crucial role in Yash’s highly talked about period gangster drama Toxic. She will be essaying the role of Rebecca in her next.