New Delhi: Air forces from the US, Germany, France and several other countries will take part in ‘Tarang Shakti’, the largest multilateral air exercise in India that will showcase the country’s defence prowess and provide a platform to participating forces to foster interoperability, a top IAF official said on Wednesday.

First phase of ‘Tarang Shakti’ will be held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6-14, and the second phase from August 29-September 14 at Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Russia and Israel will not be participating in the exercise, officials said. These two countries are India’s defence partners.

Fifty-one countries were invited to take part in the exercise and nearly 30 of them will be taking part in it, the officials said.

Indian Air Force’s LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale to take part in the mega exercise, they added.

Air Marshal A P Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), told reporters here after a PPT presentation by an IAF officer that this exercise will also showcase India’s defence prowess and move towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

Rafale from France, Typhoon from Germany, F-18 from Australia and F-16 from Greece, among others, will participate in the ‘Tarang Shakti’ exercise.

Air Marshal Singh termed it a “landmark event” in Indian military history and the largest international air exercise ever conducted in India with invitation extended to 51 countries.

“And, we have confirmation from 10 countries which will participate with their assets, and 18 countries as observers. One more country likely to join in, so including India it is likely to become a 30-country exercise,” he said.

Asked if LCA Tejas Mk-1A will take part in the exercise, the VCAS said, “Tejas Mk-1A, we all know we have not got our first aircraft delivery, it is running behind schedule. And, it is not expected to be available for this exercise.”

Many airlines will have to reschedule their flights a little bit and reroute their flights, he said.

On a query on Agniveers, Air Marshal Singh said that all those Agniveers, who are posted at the bases where the exercise will be taking place, will participate. There is no specific role being given to Agniveers, he said.

Exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ aims to strengthen strategic relationship with “our friends from international community”, he added.

“Complex missions are planned to enhance our mutual understanding of air operations, air power application and also practising multiple combat scenarios in realistic environment. It is also an excellent opportunity for all of us to share our best practices with each other,” he said.

The first part will be conducted in Sulur area in south India, and this phase will see four countries — Germany, France, Spain and the UK — with their assets.

“Phase two will be held at Jodhpur and that will see participation from Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, the UAE and the US with their assets. Along with that there will be 18 countries which will be sending observers and not their air assets,” the VCAS told reporters.

Given the diverse participation, and also to cater to requirements of certain friendly foreign countries, “we have decided to do it in two parts”, he added.

From India, LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, Rafale, LCH Prachand, Dhruv and Rudra will be taking part in the flying part showcasing India’s indigenous products.

Indian Navy will be participating in the phase one with an aircraft, Air Marshal Singh said.

“One of the main objectives of this exercise is to showcase the booming indigenous defence ecosystem in India and also to highlight our resolve towards Atmanirbharta,” he said.

Asked if Russia was sent an invitation for the exercise, he said, “Russia was there, but, I think, because of their ongoing conflict they have not been able to take part.”

On a query if Israel was invited, a senior official present during the press conference said, a “communication” had happened with its defence attache, and it was indicated that “it was not the right time”.

Air Marshal Singh said it will be a display of “Indian capabilities and capacity” during this exercise, both in flight and in exhibition.

“Our endeavour will be to demonstrate our energy and dynamism during this exercise, learn from each other, learn operating procedures, tactics, strategies. We also aim to strengthen our cultural and diplomatic relations with these countries. We look forward to the exercise to foster deeper cooperation and understanding among the participating forces,” he added.

CDS and air chiefs of several countries are also slated to participate in it, the officials said.

“One day will be dedicated to distinguished visitors in both the phases,” Air Marshal Singh said.

“The over-arching aim is to build mutual trust, explore avenues for interoperability and learning new things from each other, and also showcase our indigenous defence prowess,” he said.

A defence exposition has also been planned as part of the exercise.

There will be participation from the DRDO, defence PSUs, aviation industry, CSR labs, and top-notch startups, the VCAS said.

