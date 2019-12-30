Bhadrak: Electrification meant for industrialisation in Dhamra and Chandbali of Bhadrak has been at a snail’s pace, a report said. An Assembly Standing Committee reviewed the progress of electrification Saturday and expressed displeasure.

The Committee members held discussion with officials of OPTCL, Nesco and contractual agencies for expeditious installation of sub-stations in the two areas.

The members of the Standing Committee—Bhograi MLA Ananta Das, Chandbali MLA Byomkesh Ray, Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi, Nilagiri MLA Sukant Nayak, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bhandaripokhari MLA Prafulla Samal— along with the Collectors and officials visited Agarpada and Bagurai where electric sub-stations are being installed.

It was alleged that owing to apathy of the energy department, people have been facing a lot of problems sans electricity.

The Standing Committee members suggested the utility companies and the energy department to take up installation of sub-stations keeping in view the future electricity need of industrial units and consumers in next 20 years.

The Committee members directed the department to complete the installation of sub-stations at Gadi under Tihidi block, Padmapur and Barapaur under Basudevpur block, Nilok under Bant block, Ranipokhari under Dhamnagar block, Bibekgangadharnagar and Talanga under Bhadrak block.

Pointing out that people are unable to draw benefits of Soubhagya Yojana, the Committee members asked the officials concerned to set up required number of sub-stations, and augment capacity of substations wherever necessary and provide connections to consumers.

