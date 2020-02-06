Ghatagaon: The Tarini temple management at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district has counted the contributions made by the devotees in 12 ‘hundis’ kept on the temple premises, a report said.

According to sources, 47.300 gm gold, 1386.630 gm silver and Rs 9,86,536 were collected from those hundis. The day-night counting ended Wednesday evening.

Notably, all the hundis kept inside and outside the temple premises were opened and counted in presence of the temple trust board president Rajendra Pattanayak, members Nirmala Kumar Mohanty, Ananda Chandra Singh and temple accountant Akshaya Kumar Behera.

Keonjhar endowment inspector Trilochan Nayak, local bank officials, policemen were deployed for the purpose. Other staff of the temple assisted in counting assets.

