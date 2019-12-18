Bhubaneswar: Famed Odia writer and former chief secretary of Odisha Tarun Kanti Mishra will receive the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in Odia category for 2019.

Mishra will get the prestigious award for his book Bhaswati, Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Sreenivasa Rao said Wednesday.

“The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Kambar, President of Sahitya Akademi,” Rao added.

The awards, comprising an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and Rs 100,000 in cash, will be given February 25, 2020 during the Akademi’s Festival of Letters.

Mishra was born August 3, 1950 in Keonjhar. He joined Indian Administrative Service in 1975 and retired as chief secretary to the state government. His first anthology was published in 1968. Mishra is also a recipient of numerous other prestigious awards including Odisha Sahitya Akademi award, Sarala Award and Katha Award.