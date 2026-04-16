Mumbai: Allegations of forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation at the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tuesday triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra, with leaders across party lines calling for a thorough investigation while differing on the extent of institutional accountability.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam described the allegations as “serious and alarming”, claiming that Hindu women employees at the Nashik office were allegedly pressured to convert their religion and subjected to exploitation.

He questioned how such incidents could take place within a globally reputed company without its knowledge.

“We want to ask TCS — you are such a prestigious company providing services worldwide, yet such wrongdoing was happening right under your nose, and you were not even aware of it,” Nirupam said.

He also asserted that responsibility must be fixed and action taken against company officials.

The issue has also drawn a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with MLC Chitra Wagh alleging that coercion and pressure were used in carrying out conversions.

She said that the state government, along with Nashik Police and the Home Department, is handling the matter “very effectively” and conducting a detailed probe.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale offered a nuanced view, saying that while religious conversion itself is not illegal, any conversion carried out through coercion, inducement, or pressure is against the law and must be dealt with strictly.

“I think there is no legal restriction on voluntary religious conversion. But if someone is trapped, pressured, or influenced improperly, then it becomes illegal,” Athawale said.

Offering a contrasting perspective, NCP-SP National Spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui said, “Conversion does not happen by feeding beef or by feeding bitter gourd. Religious conversion happens for two reasons — either someone falls in love, and their mind changes, or there is financial pressure on them. The state government should investigate this.”

Cautioning against tarnishing the image of TCS as an institution, Siddiqui added that any wrongdoing should be attributed to individuals rather than the company as a whole.

“TCS is a very good institution of the country. No questions should be raised against it. If some individuals within TCS have done something wrong, the government should investigate it, order a CBI probe, and punish the guilty,” the NCP-SP leader said, adding, “If there are rapists sitting in Parliament, will you defame Parliament? Even after sitting in mosques, many people go and commit rape — will you defame mosques? If a priest sitting in a temple commits an act of lust against someone, will you defame temples?”

According to officials, the Maharashtra Police have taken cognisance of the allegations, and the state leadership, including the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, has treated the matter with urgency.

Authorities are expected to examine all aspects of the case, including the nature of the allegations, the role of individuals involved, and whether any coercion or organised wrongdoing took place within the company’s premises.

According to reports, the controversy began in March after a woman accused a TCS colleague of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered additional complaints, leading to several more FIRs linked to similar allegations.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested at least six employees in connection with the case, based on intelligence inputs received by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office.

As the probe progresses, the controversy has intensified political debate in the state, raising broader questions about workplace safety, corporate accountability, and the legal boundaries surrounding religious conversion.