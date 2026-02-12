Bonai: The arrest of a government school teacher over alleged sexual misconduct with minor students has sparked outrage in Sundargarh district.

Tapas Kumar Badhai, a literature teacher at Haladikudar Government High School, was arrested following allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted several female students under the pretext of assisting them with Aadhaar card corrections.

According to sources, concerns regarding the teacher’s conduct had been circulating on the school premises for some time.

The school authorities had reportedly informed the District Education Officer in writing about the matter earlier.

One of the girl students lodged a formal complaint at Lahunipada police station Wednesday, prompting the registration of a case (53/2026).

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and sent him for medical examination.

An investigation is currently underway.

Police officials said that after completion of the medical examination, the accused would be produced before the POCSO Court in Sundargarh.

The incident has triggered widespread anger and discussion in the area, with residents expressing concern over the alleged betrayal of trust in a relationship traditionally regarded as akin to that of a father and a daughter.