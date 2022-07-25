Basudevpur: The Bhadrak district education department Sunday suspended Kalpataru Mallick, the Mathematics teacher of Sunamuhi Government Upper Primary (UP) School under Bideipur cluster of Basudevpur block for allegedly beating up 14 girl students after they failed to answer a question. The action comes a day after the 14 students of Class VIII were mercilessly beaten up by Mallick for not being able to answer a question, Saturday. The matter came to the fore after the victim students informed their parents about the incident.

The block education officer suspended him from service following a directive by the district education department. The suspension notice was served to the cluster resources centre coordinator (CRCC) who in turn will inform Mallick, BEO Jagabandhu Sahu said.

Notably, Mallick works as a Mathematics and Science teacher in the school. The incident occurred when Mallick was taking classes, Saturday. He allegedly beat up 14 girls in the class out of which four were injured. The four injured girls were administered primary treatment at Basudevpur community health centre (CHC) and later discharged. The incident sparked tension in the area after the news spread. Angry parents and guardians stormed into the school premises and created a ruckus opposing the alleged assault of their wards. They detained the teacher and handed him over to police at Kashia Marine Police Station. The corporal punishment to girl students has drawn flak from various quarters.

A student alleged that Mallick was angry from the beginning. He was so angry that he started asking questions as soon as he entered the classroom and did not even give them time to answer. He started beating the girls before they could answer, she added. When contacted, CRCC Sarat Ojha confirmed the development stating that the Mathematics teacher Kalpataru Mallick has been suspended by the BEO.