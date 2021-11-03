Paralakhemundi: A team of officials from Forest department seized teakwood logs from a police van during inspection of vehicles early Wednesday morning at a check gate near Ramasagar Square in Paralakhemundi town of Gajapati district.

Forest officials have also seized the van carrying the logs (registration number OD-05 AK-5733) and detained four policemen in this connection.

According to a senior official, the forest officials got information from a reliable source and intercepted the vehicle leading to the seizure of teakwood logs. The van belongs to Paralakhemundi Reserve Police, the forest official expressed.

On searching the van, more than hundred wooden planks and logs were found. The detained policemen informed that they were on their way to Puri via Bhubaneswar. The van driver was from OSAP 3rd Battalion, the official stated.

Further details are awaited.

PNN