Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Tuesday published the results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2020.

According to an OPSC notification, 4,754 candidates including 1,551 women have qualified to appear the OCS Main Written Examination-2020. A list of roll numbers of the qualified candidates has been made available on the Commission’s website: www.opsc.gov.in .

The OCS preliminary examination was conducted August 27, 2021 in the five zonal centres namely Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Moreover, the Main Written Examination-2020 has been tentatively scheduled to be held from January 20, 2022. A notification giving details about the date and time of examination will be published in due course, official notification of the Commission mentioned.

Interested candidates have been advised to visit official website of the Commission regularly for further details in this regard, Commission’s communique stated.

PNN