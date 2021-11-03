Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 322 new Covid-19 cases, of which 42 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,42,422. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,000.

Out of the 322 new infections, 187 were reported from quarantine centres while 135 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 327 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 169 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 19 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (6), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (7), Boudh (1), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (9), Jajpur (13), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (8), Keonjhar (1), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (3), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (4), Nuapada (3), Puri (5), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (10), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (8).

The State Pool reported 39 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,21,69,519 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 441.

PNN