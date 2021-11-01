Cuttack: Hearing a petition Monday, the Orissa High Court allowed the sale and use of green crackers during Diwali this year. The high court allowed the bursting of green crackers from 8.00pm to 10.00pm on Diwali, November 4.

The All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association and others had earlier filed a petition seeking intervention of the court against an order of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued September 30 prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers on the pretext of Covid-19.

However, the High Court has made it categorically clear, while giving its nod that only Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved green crackers will be allowed in Odisha.

“The High Court attached a rider to the relief order stating that green crackers can be used only for two hours between 8.00pm and 10.00pm on Diwali falling November 4,” a counsel said.

Also read: Mamita Meher murder: Bolangir police seize vehicles used by key accused

It is pertinent to mention, High Court had directed the SRC during a hearing last week to take an appropriate decision on the issue and accordingly inform about its decision Monday (November 1).

In the ‘Unlock’ guidelines recently issued for the month of November, the SRC had stated that the government would issue guidelines and stipulations relating to the sale and use of firecrackers in Diwali.

The SRC informed the court Monday saying there will be no problem if green crackers alone are sold and used. The Court directed police and district administrations to initiate action against people in case there is any violation of the order and banned crackers used.

PNN