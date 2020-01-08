Telkoi: With elephants wreaking havoc at Bhimkanda, Akul, Sirigida, Bimala and Raisuan panchayats in the last couple of days, panic has gripped the inhabitants of the area.

The forest department has stepped in to normalise the situation and a team has been formed to prevent man-animal conflict at the Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar district.

In the last couple of days a herd of jumbos has been on a rampage. They have destroyed the paddy cultivation of one Krushna Pradhan and destroyed the banana and coconut plantations and bringing down the house of Bhramara Pradhan of Bhimakanda village, Monday.

It is quite clear that the herd comprising seven jumbos is in search of food and hence they are entering into residential areas in search of it. In the process, they are tearing open sacks of paddy and other food stuff. The increasing frequency of their forays has caused panic among locals.

When asked forester Anirudh Panda said, all efforts are being taken by the team to drive the elephants out of the area.

PNN