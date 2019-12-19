Bhubaneswar: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team arrived in Bhubaneswar, Thursday for the third and final One Day International against the West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Sunday.

Opener Rohit Sharma was first to get off the bus as the squad touched down at the Mayfair Hotel in the capital at 1:20PM.

The team was immediately greeted by the hotel staff with a dance number on a popular Hindi film song.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Shami backed the efforts of the Indian batsmen as the hosts beat the West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI that was played at the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday.

The emphatic win saw India level the series 1-1 after losing the first ODI by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Skipper Kohli Wednesday hailed the batting efforts of openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma, along with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, while stating that the team needs to start enjoying fielding.

“We need to field better… We can’t afford to drop catches like we have. Fielding is about wanting the ball, as long as we enjoy ourselves, we’ll be right up there on the field as well,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

PNN/Agencies