Cuttack: The efforts of an Odia scientist and his team have resulted in invention of organic sources of energy like Bio-oil, Biochar and Pyrogas from waste materials.

The researchers working under the leadership of Odia scientist Sanjeev Kumar Karmi are presently working at Sardar Patel Renewable Energy Research Institute (SPRERI) in Gujarat. All the three sources of energy have been invented following a single methodology. The findings of the team could be epoch-making as well as major sources of energy for India.

“Our team had been conducting research for the last three years and the inventions will be presented before the government very soon. The whole world is under pressure due to the rising energy prices. Then one also has to consider the effects of pollution and climate change. So the SPRERI team decided to find solutions to these perennial issues,” said the young scientist.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has borne all the expenses of this research project. According to the unique research methodology, argon and nitrogen gases are exposed to organic wastes through pyrolysis process, in order to create the three organic sources of energy – Bio-oil which is a substitute of petrol and diesel, Pyrogas which is mostly used in spice industries and Biochar which is widely used in agricultural sector, Sanjeev added.

Sanjeev informed that up to 15kg of organic wastes can be processed through pyrolysis in an hour, which could simultaneously produce about 40% of Bio-oil, 25% to 30% of Biochar and 20% of Pyrogas. The team has plans to improvise pyrolysis process in future days.

India could turn out to be a major energy-rich and self-reliant country in the world, by adopting this methodology of pyrolysis. Simultaneous production of the three organic sources of energy is innovative indeed in the world over, the research team opined.

Sanjeev belongs to Tebhapadar village under Biramaharajpur block in Subarnapur district and is the son of Biswanath Karmi and Kamalini Karmi. Being eldest child of the family, he completed his schooling from Sonepur area. Later, he joined Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT), for his doctorate degree.

Sanjeev has worked as a research scholar at RWTH-Aachen University in Germany, Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and universities in Singapore and Hong Kong.

