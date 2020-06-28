Sambalpur: At a time when scientists across the globe are working day in day out on projects to find out ways to win the battle against coronavirus, students of Robotics Society of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) have manufactured a contactless UV Disinfectant.

This Ultra Violet Robot Assisted Sanitisation (UVRAS) machine radiates UV ray which will help disinfect human bodies, causing no harm at all, they pointed out.

This machine has an advanced camera fitted in it which enables observers to go through the videos of the people while being disinfected. And it is controlled through a remote control.

The students who manufactured the device have requested the administration to install the machine on a trial basis at the quarantine centre set up in Pullah hostel. “If our invention works up to the mark, we will manufacture more of this machine provided we are given permission to do so,” they added.

This apart, they have manufactured an automatic hand sanitiser as well. One can use it without touching it. The sanitiser liquid used in this dispenser has been prepared by VSSUT’s Chemistry department. Paying Rs 2,500, one can buy it from VSSUT.

Under the guidance of Abhisekh Agrawal, secretary of Robotics Society, first year students Abhyuday Dash, Ayush Singh, Trilochan Basantia and Abhips Raj manufactured the UVRAS machine and the sanitiser dispenser.

PNN