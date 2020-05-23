Cuttack: The government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Khapuria here has received accolades from the Centre for developing a mobile swab sample collection kiosk, two robots, a sanitisation tunnel and an automatic sanitiser dispenser as part of its efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

The mobile swab sample collection kiosk developed by the ITI has found a place in the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The Khapuria ITI team has displayed its skill by developing the mobile kiosk for collection of swab samples, mentioned the ministry in its website.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had praised the institution for its efforts to combat the deadly virus.

A vaccine against novel coronavirus, which claimed at least 2 lakh lives across the globe in last couple of months, is still a far cry. Health experts have advised to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene and use protective face masks to keep the virus at bay.

In this scenario, Khapuria ITI developed the mobile swab sample collecting kiosk to save the health workers from coronavirus infection.

The cabin has a sealed glass front and health workers can collect samples from outside through the built-in gloves. The gloves can be sanitised from outside after the collection of samples.

“Health workers can keep themselves safe from the deadly virus by using the mobile swab sample collecting cabin. Besides, they can collect the samples of more number of people within minimum time. The Chief Minister had earlier praised the kiosk. Now, it has found a place in the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” said a source in Khapuria ITI.

Khapuria ITI principal Hrushikesh Mohanty said the institute is trying its best to develop new machine and equipment for the betterment of the society. “The Centre and the state government have praised the mobile swab sample collecting cubicle developed by our team. Their accolades have inspired us to work hard in future,” he said.