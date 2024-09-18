Bhubaneswar: Fifteen participants, who represented the state at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France were greeted by Skill Development department and World Skill Center (WSC) officials on their arrival here Tuesday. Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) director of Employment and CEO Rashmita Panda, along with Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) additional secretary Pinaki Patnaik, deputy principal of WSC Jeetamitra Satapathy, and other officials were present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport to receive the participants. “Their hard work, passion and commitment to excellence have put Odisha on the global map, showcasing the bolstering skill canvas of the state. Whether it’s technology, craftsmanship or creativity, our champions have proven that Odisha’s potential is limitless. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to more laurels in the future. Let’s give a big round of applause to these inspiring individuals for making us all proud,” said Panda. Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil earned medal at the international event. Sahu earned a bronze medal in renewable energy, while Akhil received a medallion for excellence in water technology, bringing pride to the state on the global stage.

Praising the achievements, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a statement, said, “The accomplishments of our skilled youth at the World Skills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha. Their success exemplifies the state’s commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards.” He also noted that the participants’ success would inspire many others to aim for excellence on a global platform. Majhi also acknowledged the contributions of the institutions that supported their training, including the WSC, Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) and CV Raman Global University.