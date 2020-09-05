Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has formed a special team to investigate the allegations of gangrape of a minor girl in the Capital city by a police official of Infocity police station and two personnel from an electronic media.

Speaking on the issue through a video message, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash told the media that the case has been handed over to the Investigative Unit for Crime Against Women (IUCAW), an integrated unit to probe heinous crimes like rape, acid attack among others against women and children.

The DCP said, “We have handed over the case to IUCAW realising the seriousness of the issue. We have been investigating all the angles to the case.”

Dash also said that a special team has been constituted under IUCAW to investigate the case. He further stated that earlier the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Mahila police station August 30. Later, a case (44/20) under various sections of IPC and POCSO was also registered at the Mahila police station based on the complaint.

The victim in her statement under Sections 161 and 164 of the CrPC alleged that the cop along with his two associates and two electronic media representatives had gangraped her several times during the lockdown in March and April.

The miscreants allegedly threatened the victim against divulging the matter before anyone. However, she revealed it before her parents a few days back.