Bhubaneswar: The state government Sunday formed expert teams, which would visit & monitor the functioning of Covid Care facilities.

The expert teams are constituted both at medical college level and state level which will visit the established Covid facilities and monitor them for provisions of optimal Covid management.

The state level team includes Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department as the chairman, professors and HODs of Medical colleges and hospitals of the districts.

The medical college level teams shall be formed by the deans and principals of the concerned medical colleges in consultation with the superintendents of the attached hospitals and HODs of Pulmonary medicine, Microbiology and Anesthesiology.

The state level team shall inspect and supervise the Covid hospitals based on the feedback received from medical college level teams.

The college level teams will inspect and supervise the Covid hospitals on sites in the districts tagged to them with prior information to the CDMs and PHOs of the districts that will facilitate the inspections.

The teams shall observe and asses the protocols followed for screening the cases, isolation and quarantine mechanisms, methods of sample collection, management of positive cases, management of patients in ICUs etc.

During the on-site inspections, the teams will assess the adherence to the different guidelines on management and infection prevention control practice in the hospitals and appropriate use of the facilities.

The teams will submit the report to Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha through the deans and principals of the colleges.

As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, the Odisha government has taken steps to expand the capacity of treatment facilities for people of the state. These include expansion of the beds, HDUs and ICUs capacity in the government as well as private hospitals.

PNN