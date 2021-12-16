Mumbai: The teaser of John Abraham-starrer Attack will be seen with Marvel Studios’ superhero film Spider Man: No Way Home on the big screen.

The makers of ‘Attack’ have pinned the teaser with the prints of the friendly neighbourhood superhero.

The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, tells the story of a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger officer, who undergoes cybernetic modifications to gain superhuman strength.

The film, produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, will hit the screens worldwide January 26.

IANS