Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday took a step toward technology-driven forest governance with the inauguration of the Integrated Forest Monitoring and Command Centre (IFMCC), a digital platform designed to strengthen forest conservation, wildlife protection and natural resource management.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia inaugurated the facility at Aranya Bhawan, saying the adoption of advanced digital technology would strengthen forest governance, improve transparency and support timely decision-making for the conservation and sustainable management of the state’s forest resources.

According to Forest department sources, the IFMCC has been conceived as a technology-enabled command centre that integrates real-time field information, satellite-based monitoring, GIS analytics and decision support systems to facilitate timely interventions for forest conservation, wildlife protection and disaster response.

“It reflects the state government’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for efficient, transparent and sustainable management of forest resources,” the sources said.

Officials said the initiative reinforces Odisha’s leadership in digital governance for environmental conservation and is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency, coordination and service delivery across the department.

During the event, officials demonstrated the CA Land Bank, the IFMCC dashboard and Version II of the Odisha Forest Management System (OFMS). Discussions were also held on the Wood-Based Industries Rules and the Eco-restoration Policy.

The minister also launched the refurbished Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society (OFSDS) website.

Two publications — the souvenir of the 14th National Workshop of JICA-Assisted Forestry Projects in India and the Annual Report of Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Phase II (2025-26) — were also unveiled.