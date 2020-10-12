New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian deferred the plea as the concerned advocate did not appear in the hearing through video conferencing. The bench, noting non-appearance of an advocate to argue the matter, said, “Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do?” The bench observed that in the last hearing it had suggested the advocate to move the Bombay High Court to raise this issue. The bench adjourned the hearing on the matter for a week.

The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

Dhanda said: “I had appeared on both the dates. I was in touch with the court moderator also. Since morning I was watching court proceedings but the video and audio was blocked from the Supreme Court technical team. I have made a complaint against this to the Chief Justice and Registrar General. I shall argue the matter on the next date from court premises itself.”

The plea has urged the top court that if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further action.

Salian died June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai’s Malad West. “A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion,” said the plea.

The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 induced lockdown ended.

“According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had bought a 2 BHK flat in Regent Galaxy building at Malad West…..”, added the plea.

The plea has contended that the deaths of Sushant and Salian are interconnected. “The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant’s ex-manager’s death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call,” the plea claimed.