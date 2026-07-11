Madrid: Teenage archer Prithika Pradeep produced a stunning turnaround to beat world No. 11 Hazal Burun of Turkey 145-142, clinching her maiden World Cup bronze in Madrid, here Saturday.

It completed a splendid double for the 17-year-old archer who earlier played a key role in India winning the women’s compound team silver.

India thus completed their compound campaign with two medals and they are in line for two more medals in the recurve category on Sunday.

After losing to Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh of Malaysia 142-144 in the semifinal, Prithika had to fight for the bronze medal.

Playing in her maiden World Cup medal match, Prithika appeared tense as Hazal reeled off three perfect 10s to begin with. From 28-20, Prithika slowly made her way up and took the second end 29-28 and brought it level in the third end 87-all with flawless three arrows.

Needing an eight in her final arrow, she delivered a perfect 10 to clinch her maiden World Cup bronze.

Earlier in the morning session, Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika and Chikitha Taniparthi struggled to bring their A-game as they lost 228-232 to a dominant Colombia in the women’s compound team final, settling for the silver.