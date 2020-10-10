Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started the door-to-door distribution of over one crore sarees to women as a gift for the ‘Bathukamma’ festival.

The distribution of the sarees began across Telangana on Friday as ministers and other public representatives formally launched the activity in the districts. In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities are undertaking a door-to-door distribution of sarees to women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards.

The state government has spent Rs 317.81 crore on the sarees produced in 287 different designs. The sarees would be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by IPK and Anganwadi workers by duly following the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“Sarees; a beautiful gift to the one crore women in Telangana & a wonderful boon to the 20,000 plus distressed power loom weavers. 287 plus designs this year,” tweeted Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

This is for the fourth year in a row that the government is distributing sarees on the occasion of Bathukamma, a floral festival celebrated around Dasara. Women sing and dance around specially arranged flowers during the nine-day folk festival which begins on October 17.

Ever since the formation of the Telangana state in 2014, Bathukamma has been celebrated as the state festival. The government started distribution of sarees among women belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in 2017.

Since 2017, the government has distributed four crore sarees. For this 30 lakh meter cloth was produced and about Rs 1,033 crore were spent. Launching the programme in Khammam, Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said that no other government in the country has taken such a noble initiative for the sake of women.

He pointed out that the sarees distribution commenced with eight designs. Now there were around 287 designs of sarees available with golden and silver coloured zari work on their borders.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, who formally launched the distribution of sarees, said Batukamma was a unique festival in the world.