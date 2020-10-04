Hyderabad: As many as 141 prisoners were released from various prisons in Telangana since Saturday following the remission granted by the state government on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

About 40 convicts were released by prison authorities after completing the formalities as per the orders issued by the prison department.

A maximum of 39 convicts were released from Warangal Central Prison followed by 19 from Cherlapally Central Prison and 14 from Chanchalguda Central Prison. Official sources said 26 convicts were released from Cherlapally Open Air Jail and 20 from Chanchalguda Women Prison.

The orders were also issued for release of convicts from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Adilabad district jails and Miryalguda sub-jail. However, in view of the model code of conduct in force for bye-elections to one Assembly and one Council seat, the release of convicts in four districts was put on hold.

Though the government had permitted for remission of convicts August 15, framing of the guidelines for the same was delayed. The authorities finally decided to issue the orders to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti.

As per the guidelines, remission was granted only for convicts with good conduct and priority was given to elderly persons.

Those involved in serious offences like crimes against women and children, organised crime, murders, dacoities, narcotics and terrorist activities were not granted remission.

According to officials, the list of the convicts was prepared after scrutinising details of every convict along with their conduct in prison.

The convicts granted remission were asked to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and appear before the nearest police station once in three months till the completion of their commuted sentence period.

The authorities made it clear to the convicts granted remission that if they commit the offences again, their remission will be revoked.

A majority of the convicts granted remission had completed more than 50 per cent of the sentence.

At Warangal Central Jail, Superintendent Murali Babu administered an oath to the released convicts before the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi that they will not commit crimes again and live with dignity in the society.

M. Bhikshapathi’s name was also among the list of convicts lodged in Warangal Central Jail and granted remission. He had to deposit Rs 17,500 penalty imposed by the court. He was disappointed as he had no money to pay the penalty. However, some officer bearers of Warangal Chamber of Commerce came forward to arrange the money to ensure his release.

Those released from Warangal Jail included 27 men who had served a sentence of more than 14 years and 11 women who had spent more than eight years in prison.

