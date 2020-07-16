Bhubaneswar: With a view to provide doctor consultation without visiting hospitals, the state government has decided to start telemedicine service at 41 government-run hospitals from July 20, Health Minister Naba Das told the media here, Thursday.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, various government hospitals have closed down their OPD units causing immense sufferings to the patients who have been forced to go to medicos sitting under trees or elsewhere.

The facility will start in all 30 district headquarters hospital (DHH), seven government medical colleges, Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack and Sishu Bhawan also in Cuttack, Das said.