Hyderabad: In the wake of Supreme Court taking strong objection to his reported comments related to the bail granted to BRS MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Friday said the remarks have been taken out of context and expressed “unconditional regret” for the statements.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, he expressed his highest regard and full faith in the country’s judiciary.

The CM said he understands that certain press reports dated August 29 “containing comments attributed to him” have given the impression that he is questioning the judicial wisdom of the court.

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he said.

“Do we pass orders after consultations with political parties?” an ostensibly provoked Supreme Court asked on Thursday, voicing strong displeasure over Reddy’s comments on the apex court granting bail to Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Angry over Reddy’s reported statement about a “deal” between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

PTI