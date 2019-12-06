Hyderabad: The killing of all four accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian by the police in an ‘encounter’ early Friday was hailed by people who were demanding justice for the victim.

Large number of people who gathered close to the ‘encounter’ scene near Shadnagar town raised slogans hailing Telangana police and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Some of them said the police delivered ‘instant justice’ by eliminating the perpetrators of the gruesome crime.

After committing the gangrape at Shamshabad near Hyderabad on the night of November 27, the accused had dumped the body and set it afire at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50kms from this city.

Shadnagar town had witnessed massive protest November 30, a day after the accused were arrested. The protesters, who had gathered outside the police station, had demanded that the accused be handed over to them so that they could be dealt with.

Immediately after the encounter took place and as the news spread people in the locality showered rose petals on the cops amid shouts of ‘Telengana Police zindabad’, and ‘DCP Zindabad’. Neighbours of the victim’s family also distributed sweets among police personnel stating the quick justice has been done.

A section of the people also reached the ‘encounter’ site and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them. They shouted ‘Telangana police zindabad’ and ‘We got justice’ and said this would act as a deterrent for people from committing such heinous crimes.

Members of the public celebrated the killing of the four accused by bursting fire crackers in other parts of the city.

“It has brought peace to soul of Disha and her family has got justice. They (police) have done encounter we are really happy. It will act as a deterrent. Those want to do crime they should fear… the police have done a very good job,” a resident of this city said.

Earlier, public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident Saturday last as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle carrying them to jail.

Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

In a separate development Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij justified Friday the killing in an alleged ‘encounter’ of all four accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“Have the Hyderabad gangrape accused been shot dead?” he tweeted in Hindi. “Happened (encounter), how it happened but it was ‘rightly okayed’,” Vij added.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the police’s ‘encounter killing’ of the accused in the Hyderabad rape case is ‘good’.

“It is a good decision on the part of the police,” Sharma said. “But it is subject to investigation because I wanted that the culprits should have been punished as per the legal process but what police did at that time looking at the circumstances is a good decision’.

In Lucknow, BSP president Mayawati praised the Hyderabad Police for its strong action against the accused and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration from them.

“The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy,” Mayawati said, reacting to the encounter killings of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

“In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP. “Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change and they should be inspired by the actions of Hyderabad police” she added.

Agencies