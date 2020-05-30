Mumbai: Television actress Karishma Tanna says she discovered that she loves to bake and cook amid the lockdown. In a new Instagram video, Karishma can be seen baking cupcakes.

“You are my cupcake. One thing I discovered in this lockdown is i love Cookin and baking. Here is a small video of me baking.

“(But still can’t ignore the situation in the outside world) makes me sad and helpless. This is just to cheer me up. Thanx @mushtaqshiekh for motivating me to make this video. Love you,” she wrote.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like “Naagin”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.