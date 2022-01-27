Goa: Telly actress Mouni Roy, popularly known for Naagin series, tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar. Adorable pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.

The couple took seven rounds in Goa as per Malayali rituals following a Bengali wedding in the evening amid the presence of family members and some special friends. Mouni, who became a bride, is looking very beautiful in a traditional saree.

Mouni hails from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. On the other hand, Suraj belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru.

Have a look at the pictures below:

