Goa: Telly actress Mouni Roy, popularly known for Naagin series, tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar. Adorable pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.
The couple took seven rounds in Goa as per Malayali rituals following a Bengali wedding in the evening amid the presence of family members and some special friends. Mouni, who became a bride, is looking very beautiful in a traditional saree.
Mouni hails from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. On the other hand, Suraj belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru.
Have a look at the pictures below:
