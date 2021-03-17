Mumbai: TV actress Nia Sharma is an avid social media user and often shares sizzling pictures and videos. Nia has once again shared a beautiful picture which has now gone viral. In this picture, she is seen in white backless crop top and pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Fans cannot get enough of her pictures and are pouring in love with likes and comments on her post. She has a massive fanbase of 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone, explaining why fans adore her.

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi ‘Made In India’ which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Recently, Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram account. In this video, she is seen crossing the limits of boldness. This video of Nia was from the shooting days of ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’, when she shot the show in Goa. In the video, you can see that Nia is seen running in a bikini, running along the sea shore, then lying on the beach and showing her style and then taking a shower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.