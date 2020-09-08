Hyderabad: Noted Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy (74) Tuesday died of heart attack Tuesday at his residence in Guntur.

The actor was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released January 11. He was best known for playing both villain and comic roles in films.

Jayaprakash made his acting debut with the Telugu film Brahmaputrudu. He came into the limelight with the feature film Samarasimha Reddy where he played the role of Veera Raghava Reddy.

Some of his other notable films in which he played villain include Jayam Manade Raa, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy.

After the news broke, Mahesh Babu took to the Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI’s finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones (sic).”

Among others, Jr NTR, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other celebrities offered condolences to the deceased’s family.

Taking to Twitter, Jr NTR wrote, “Rest in peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu (sic).”

N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy”

Genelia Deshmukh also took to the twitter and wrote, “RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family.”