Bhubaneswar: With temperature already hovering around 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the state, Bhubaneswar based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said that the temperature across the state will rise by another two to three degree Celsius over next two days.

According to the afternoon bulletin of the centre, “The maximum day temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius and no large change thereafter.”

Meanwhile, three places in the state hit 40 degree Celsius Wednesday with Titlagarh the hottest at 40.5 degree Celsius while mercury rose to 40.2 degree Celsius in Malkangiri and 40 degree Celsius at Bolangir. Mercury hovered at 39.5 degree Celsius in Cuttack and at 39.2 degree in capital Bhubaneswar.

IMD also forecasted light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershower at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak over next 24 hours. It has issued yellow warning for several parts of the state between April 3 and 6.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri April 4 and 5, IMD said. Accordingly, it has issued yellow warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj.

PNN