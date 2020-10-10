New Delhi: “The true art of memory is the art of attention,” wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master the art of attention?

Everyone has trouble paying attention sometimes and the inconsistency with attention problems is not evidence of a poor attitude or lack of motivation; it’s normal for every individual to occasionally forget their task, act without thinking or get fidgety during a load of work.

But inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity are also signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), sometimes known as attention deficit disorder or ADD. ADHD is a chronic disorder which is fabricated due to imbalance in the internal energies of our body. Thus it is known to be a biggest hindrance in pursuing instructions and focusing on important instructions.

In Ayurveda, ADD or ADHD is classified as Vata “wind energy”, Pitta and Kapha predominant imbalance. Basically disturbance in vata dosha cause this disorder. If we talk in terms of five elements (pancha mahabhutas), it is an imbalance in the air element in the body.

Every individual has some vata in their prakriti (Body constitution), but those who consist predominantly of this light, expansive energy (i.e., a “vata constitution”) tend to have sensitive nervous systems, so they experience the world with a heightened intensity. As a result, they’re prone to anxiety, inattention, restlessness, and sleep problems. Thus adopting a vata-pacifying lifestyle is the best natural option for any individual suffering from ADHD.

IANS