Bhubaneswar: The foul smell emanating from the Temporary Transit Station (TTS) near Sainik School under Gadakana Mouza is no longer confined to the neighbouring areas. It has now reached the outskirts of the Capital city as residents and commuters in Hanspal and Balianta areas are complaining of the overpowering reek. The stink is palpable once you cross Satya Vihar Square and reach Kuakhai River Bridge. The strong smell fills the wind coming from TTS side. Manjulata Sethy, a resident of Hanspal area, said, “I had earlier read in newspapers that Sainik School TTS is emitting foul smell due to lack of measures by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, now, the stench has reached here too. It is more prominent during night.” Echoing a similar concern, a passerby said the stink is felt more on Kuakhai River Bridge and Hanspal Square. He also said that the civic body should address the issue as soon as possible to ensure that the image of the Smart City remains unharmed. Sources said the situation has come to this stage as tonnes of garbage have been dumped at the TTS for years. The garbage hill has caused insurmountable problems for hundreds of locals in the nearby areas who have complained of skin diseases and nausea.

Citizens, rights activists, and lawyers have expressed their resentment over the nagging problem that has caused health hazards. They also blamed the ‘gross negligence and ineptitude’ of the BMC which has deprived the citizens of their rights to clean and ambient air. Human rights activist Manoj Jena said, “Life is impossible without clean air. Since right to clean air is a natural and human right, it is the responsibility of every government to protect the right. The failure of the BMC to ensure clean air to its citizens is a violation of human rights. The Human Rights Commission can take strong action against the civic body if it fails to ensure the basic rights of the citizens.” Stating that depriving people of their right to clean air is a criminal offence, lawyer Chadranath Dani said, “Waste management has become a Herculean task for every state and the situation in Odisha is no different.

However, it is the responsibility of the BMC to ensure proper garbage management so that people don’t face difficulties. What is happening in the Capital city now is a clear violation of human rights. Air pollution due to mismanagement at TTS is spreading diseases in nearby localities. It is an offence to deprive citizens of clean and ambient air.” Similarly, Ranjit Behera of Gadakana area, said, “The citizens are facing pollution woes because of the negligence of the BMC authorities. Normally, an empty space on outskirts of the city is chosen for dumping garbage.

However, we see a garbage mountain in the midst of a residential area. Although there has been continuous demand for shifting the dumping yard to elsewhere, no step has been taken in this direction.” Likewise, social activist Sushant Kumar Sahu said that the government should work for the welfare of its citizens, but here BMC helps in spreading diseases. “The civic body is acting as per its whims and fancies by trampling citizens’ rights. This is an offence and an intense protest is needed against the apathy of the civic body.”